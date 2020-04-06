Farnajo is an Reincarnation of Siyad Bare without legitimacy, economic and Military Power

Published by: yaska

Quotes

“XORIYADA JUMHUURIYADA SOMALILAND IYO GOBA NIMADEEDU Waa Lama Taabtaan. Xoriyadu Ma AHA WAX LA ISA SIIYO EE WAA LAQAATAA. Somaliland XORIYA DEEDU CIYAAR IYO WADA HADAL KUMAY IMAN. dWAXANA ILAASHANAYA MALAAYIIN WADANIYIIN AH OO DIYAAR U AH INAY NAFTOOODA U HURAAN.” Suleiman E.

“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” Abraham Lincoln

“In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” Franklin D. Roosevelt

“You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”Malcolm X

Introduction/Background Information

Republic of Somaliland is a free and independent country that is only accountable to its people, not to a weakened and corrupt world, illegitimate entity called United Nations and the corrupt failed states of Africa. We believe there are few legitimate and viable states in Africa today and many of them are ruled by corrupt for life rulers. None of these entities has does not have the integrity, legitimacy nor the power to tell the people of Somaliland what to do. The people of Somaliland went through a 30 years struggle to regain their independence a goal they realized in 1991. Every day the Republic of Somaliland is becoming more powerful while the Mogadishu entity is becoming weaker and weaker. No power or force let alone the powerless Mogadishu figment have the power to reverse the independence and freedom of Somaliland.

It is thirty years since Somaliland and other forces violently toppled Siad Bare’s dictatorship. Since that time the world and the so-called international community and its highly corrupt and inept tool the so-called United Nations were trying to resuscitate former Italian Somaliland now called itself Somalia. That goal clearly becomes elusive and the so-called international community failed to build a viable state there. We all know Somaliland has re-taken its lost independence in 1991, though Somaliland did not acquire a dejure legitimacy which I consider as unnecessary. Most of Africa and especially the Mogadishu entity that has a partial that enjoy dejure recognition, while most of them lack a very important thing germane to their existence which is something called “defacto” recognition.

Somaliland fortunately has a defacto legitimacy and “De facto independence and recognition from its people. It is the something the current People’s Republic of China has from 1949 to 1973, and when the United States recognized People’s Republic of China. Most of the world dominant at the time by the then western powers refused to recognize the legitimacy and independence of People’s Republic of China, Vietnam and North Korea for a long period of time. Finally reality sets in and these reluctant states finally succumbed to reality and eventually recognized People’s Republic of China and other countries. The paradox is the fact that Somaliland is illegitimately claimed by a much weaker and poorer state than Somaliland which is the Mogadishu regime that controls about 3 Kilometers of Mogadishu, and nowhere else. Somaliland is a democratic country that elects its own president as well its local and national representatives. The only power the weak Mogadishu entity has is some of its unelected officials every now and then uttering empty and meaningless statements here and there, and these empty statements has no jurisdiction whatsoever over Somaliland, and they are just doing nothing for them, but instead reminding Somalilanders the bad faith, intention and hatred the selected leaders of the Mogadishu entity has for Somaliland. People of Somaliland need to be vigilant for the protection and preservation of their freedom and independence.

Prof. Suleiman Egeh is a freelance writer, political analyst and senior science instructor