Very powerful and historic photograph in Hargeisa, Somaliland. By Abdiqani Salaf.

Very powerful and historic photograph in Hargeisa, Somaliland.

At the beginning of 1991, Somaliland students were suffering. They used to sit on the flour. Schools were without a roof. The separation walls were broken. No doors no windows. Because all schools were bombed by #Somalia’s goverment airforce ordered by the late Somali dictator, Siad Barre.

Fortunately I was one of those who was learning in that situation. It was really a difficult time for the learners. There were no classes during rainy days. We used to walk to schools in an unstable environment. Sometimes we got used to experience of fighting on the way to school. It was a difficult ttime for parents as well as they were worried about the safety of their children.

To this day, our students have a very good time. They have well-equipped schools. There is peace and stability. They go to schools by buses. There is a good environment for all levels of education in our country, something we thank to Almighty Allah.

All praise be to Almighty Allah.

Abdiqani Salaf.