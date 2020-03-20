Coronavirus and everyday life in Calgary

Published by: dawlad

I’m Ayub I’m 10 years old I live in Calgary, Alberta Canada. and this is how coronavirus affects my life, I’ve been sitting in my house for almost a week, schools, libraries, cinemas, restaurants, and swimming pools are closed and I can’t even get out of the house. covid-19 has been affecting my life ALOT all I can do is watch tv and go online. I

am super bored.

People are scared of covid-19 they are fighting for toilet-paper and if you go to the grocery store there are no more napkins, hand sanitizer or anything people are VERY scared of this disease.

Covid-19 which started in china has now become a pandemic. It first started in Chinese new year (January 25, 2020) and spreading around the world very quickly.

I wish I can go to Hargeisa or Berbera so I can swim at the beach, but I can’t because the Canadian government advises to all Canadians not to travel anywhere.

health Canada has some advice to stop covid-19 from spreading. we could wash our hands and keep our selfs clean. Stay home if you are sick. stay away from crowded places, do not travel, stay home and be safe!

Ayub Handule

Calgary,Alberta,Canada

2020 mar 20