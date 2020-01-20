Tokyo will strive to sign peace treaty with Russia, Japanese PM says

Published by: yaska

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century TOKYO, January 20. /TASS/. The Japanese government is determined to achieve a solution to the territorial issue and sign a peace treaty with Russia, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in his program speech at the parliamentary session’s opening on Monday. “Step-by-step, the agreements, which we reached with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin are being implemented,” Abe said. “Former residents of the [Southern Kuril] Islands go on a pilgrimage tour by plane to their relatives’ graves and joint economic activity is being cultivated on the four islands.”

“We will speed up talks based on the 1956 Joint Declaration, solve the territorial problem and sign a peace treaty,” Abe said. “We are moving towards this without any hesitation. I’m fully determined to achieve this goal together with President [Vladimir Putin],” he stressed.