Jeneraal Khaliifa Xaftar oo iska Xaadiriyay Shirka Berlin ee Dalka jarmalka

Published by: yaska

Hogaamiyaha jabhadda ka soo Horjeeda Dawlada Libya Marshal Khaliifa Haftar Ayaa Gaadhay Goor dambe oo Sabtidi shalay ah Magaalada Berlin ee Xarunta Dalka Jarmalka si uu Uga Qayb-galo Shirka Nabada Loogu Raadinayo Libya.

Waxaana Shirka ku suganaa Madaxwaynaha Dawlada La AQoonsan yahay ee Dalka Lbya Faaiz Siraaj . Shikan ayaa ah mid Muhiim u Ah dhinacyada ku Diriraya Awooda Dalka Libya Wadankaas oo Qasnaa Tanyo markii Talada Laga Tuuray Isla markaana La dilay 2011 Madaxwayne Mucammar al Qadaafi.

Libya ayaa mika u Qaybsan laba Dhinac oo kala ah Dawlada Caalamku Aqoonsan yahay ee uu Hogaamiyo Madaxwayne Faais Siraaj (LIBYA GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL Accord)

iyo JENERAALKA Awooda Badan ee Khaliifa Haftar oo Caawimo ka helaya Wadamada Masar, Imaraat-ka Carabta , iyo Sucuudi Carabia.

Halka Madxwayne Faais-na uu Taageero ka Helo Dawlada Awood Badan ee Turkiga

XIGASHO : RUSSIAN AGENCY NEWS TASS

Waxaa soo Turjumay Suxufi Sinyoore

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar arrived in Berlin on Saturday to attend a conference seeking peace for Libya, which was scheduled for Sunday in the German capital, Al-Hadath television channel said on Saturday.

In the meantime, according to the channel, a delegation of the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj has also headed for Berlin to take part in the conference.

Germany is hosting an international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19. After the killing of Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya plunged into chaos followed by a period of de facto diarchy. Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, alongside the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Russia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, China, the United States, Turkey and France have been invited to participate in the Berlin conference.