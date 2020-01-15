Somaliland: Central Bank Launches E-shilling For Civil Service Pay

Published by: dawlad

The Somaliland Central Bank in conjunction with the Civil Service Commission and the ZAAD Service of Telesom, have launched the e-shilling system for civil servants pay.

Launching the programme, the Somaliland Vice-President, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismaciil, “Saylici” praised the work carried out by the three organizations and lauded the joint co-operation between the private and public sector.

Civil Servants across Somaliland will now be able to receive their wages on time and in full via the ZAAD service of Telesom.