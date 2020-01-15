Somaliland: Central Bank Launches E-shilling For Civil Service Pay

The Somaliland Central Bank in conjunction with the Civil Service Commission and the ZAAD Service of Telesom, have launched the e-shilling system for civil servants pay.
Launching the programme, the Somaliland Vice-President, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismaciil, “Saylici” praised the work carried out by the three organizations and lauded the joint co-operation between the private and public sector.
Civil Servants across Somaliland will now be able to receive their wages on time and in full via the ZAAD service of Telesom.
Somaliland has been steadily moving towards a cashless financial sector thanks to the communications services provided by companies such as Telesom, Somtel and many others.
It has been possible to send remittance, receive pay and pay bills electronically for quite sometime in Somaliland.
It now appears that the Somaliland government has committed to these new services.
Ali Mohamed Abokor