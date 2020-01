Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman: 1940-2020

Published by: dawlad

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has died aged 79, lived to be the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch after seizing power in a 1970 palace coup and pulled his Arabian sultanate into modernity while balancing diplomatic ties between adversaries Iran and the US.

The sultan was previously diagnosed with colon cancer. He was believed to have been in poor health in recent months and travelled to Belgium for a medical checkup in December.