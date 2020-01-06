A Technical school financed by Somaliland local community from Sahil region in collaboration with Somaliland business community is opened in Somaliland commercial city, Berbera which is landmark historic development.

Published by: dawlad

Somaliland community originates from Sahil region both the local and overseas Diasporas in collaboration with Somaliland business community have collectively financed one of the best human needs for our youth that generates future jobs of youth generation. (Vocational school). Somaliland has tens of universities, but not single technical vocational Education School before this school. One of the factors that cause lack of employment in Somaliland is absence of technical schools in the country. Lack of technical schools is one the Factors that cause backward in Somaliland. It is one the factors that hinders Somaliland economy growth.

There thousands of foreign workers in Somaliland simply because these are large number of foreign workers that got fertile ground in vacant jobs in Somaliland since, there is no Somalilanders that qualifies these vacant jobs. however, above school will take a great part by creating work opportunities for Somaliland employment market as vocation schools are one of the most effective human resource development strategies for under developed countries like Somaliland reason being these schools teach students specific skills they need to obtain a job.

One of the advantages of vocational training is that, it focuses on practical skills that students can put to use in a job immediately. These school are designed to provide technical skills, capability and the opportunity to get employment not only in Somaliland but across the world which is not possible in the case of four university programmes. In Somaliland students that focus four university programmes may have difficulty in finding jobs in Somaliland.

Technical schools prepare students practical skills before reaching adulthood to get quick employment. Secondly, technical schools offer programs that prepare students for specific career fields in two years which is a significantly smaller commitment than attending a four-year college. Vocational education is primarily aimed at giving students the skills and knowledge to perform in a specific job role.

These schools train the students with necessary skills to do a specific job such as interior designing, auto repairing, computer networking etc. Vocational school is a post-secondary institution designed to give students the technical skills to prepare them for a specific occupation. We can call vocational school as trade schools. The opportunities to get a job is much bigger than the four year university prograames. Technical schools are foundational for Somaliland future.

Ismail Lugweyne

lugawayne123456@gmail.com