Aden Yonis Diaspore Press Release

As we know, human beings are social. We live in a society and like to share our

feelings, happiness, and sorrows with our friends, relatives, and others. This wish

of togetherness and belonging leads to creating a community as a whole.

On December 14, 2019, the most unheard-of crime in the history of the Republic

of Somaliland was announced. We lost one of our young men, a Somaliland

citizen from Tog Wajale. It was purely a criminal act and a massacre in its most

severe form. It is not within our culture as Somaliland citizens. As an Aden

Youis Diaspora in North America, we condemned that crime and we earnestly

request Somaliland government particularly Somaliland’s honorable President

Mr. Muse Bihi Abdi and Somaliland’s vice president Mr. Abdrahman Abdilahai

to take quick action against the murders.

Relatives of the victim have worn white robes for two weeks. The victims’

children, parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews,

friends, neighbors, business partners, and acquaintances have all been missing

Aydarus Mohamed Dahir since three weeks ago and we are still waiting for

justice to be served.

Aden Yonis diaspora in North America, support our elders’ press release led by

Sudan Mohamed Abdi Hassan. Our youth protested in the City of Tog Wajaale,

and our elders at Borama. All of our requests were very legitimate and we fully

support them. All of our requests support peace and fair justice. We as Aden

Yonis join in the motherland, as well as all peace-loving Somali landers all,

cannot stand to see these heinous acts committed and are waiting for justice to be

served. In addition to that, we demand that we must get full protection for all

Somaliland citizens. Unity is important in these types of moments. We must stand

in solidarity and be the voice for our fallen brothers. This is a time for us to

showcase the bond and strength we have carried through many generations. The

time is now. Let’s pray for a brighter and more peaceful future.

We hope to hear back soon.